Sepp van den Berg Joins Liverpool From PEC Zwolle With Transfer Fee to Be Confirmed

Liverpool have confirmed the capture of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, with the 17-year-old defender finalising terms on a long-term contract - which will be completed in July subject to international clearance.





The Dutch defender took the Eredivisie by storm after breaking into the senior team this season, prompting interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Ajax, although it is the Merseyside outfit who have won the race for the wonderkid.

Welcome to Liverpool FC, Sepp 🙌 #LFC have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of Sepp van den Berg 🔴 https://t.co/Mf8uphGrAY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

Van den Berg made 15 appearances in the Dutch top-flight last season, helping his side to a 13th-place finish, prompting Jurgen Klopp's side to snap the youngster up and secure their first signing of the summer.

Speaking of the move on Liverpool's official website, Van den Berg said: “It’s just an amazing feeling.





“It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited. I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.





“Of course, the trainer [Jürgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

While a fee is yet to be confirmed, its thought that the deal will initially hand PEC Zwolle €1.9m, an amount which could increase significantly with additional bonuses.





The central defender is also an international for the Netherlands at U19 level, and has won four caps to date.