Wayne Rooney Rolls Back the Years After Scoring Incredible Goal From Own Half

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Wayne Rooney just loves a goal from inside his own half. He has already netted two half-way line goals in his career, and he added a stunning third in D.C United's 1-0 win over Orlando City.

With just ten minutes on the clock, Rooney picked up the ball well inside his own half, and instantly saw Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe was of his line. Without even taking a touch, he attempted the spectacular.

The ball flew over the despairing Rowe and into the back of the net, giving Rooney his tenth goal of the season as D.C. went on to secure the victory.

It was impressive enough on its own, but this wasn't even the first time that Rooney has managed to score such a goal. His first came for Manchester United in 2014, as he lobbed the ball over West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian and into the back of the net to steer his side to a 2-0 victory.

Then, three years later, he struck against the Hammers again, but this time for EvertonJoe Hart's clearance dropped straight to his lap, and he instinctively thundered the ball back at the Englishman, who was left in awe of Rooney's brilliance.

His latest spectacle means Rooney has now scored a half-way line goal for each club he has played for throughout his career, which is a ludicrous accomplishment.

The 33-year-old has been a dominant force in Major League Soccer since making the move in 2018. He has 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances for D.C. United, and he is amongst the league's top scorers this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message