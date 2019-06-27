Wayne Rooney Rolls Back the Years After Scoring Incredible Goal From Own Half

Wayne Rooney just loves a goal from inside his own half. He has already netted two half-way line goals in his career, and he added a stunning third in D.C United's 1-0 win over Orlando City.

With just ten minutes on the clock, Rooney picked up the ball well inside his own half, and instantly saw Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe was of his line. Without even taking a touch, he attempted the spectacular.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

The ball flew over the despairing Rowe and into the back of the net, giving Rooney his tenth goal of the season as D.C. went on to secure the victory.

It was impressive enough on its own, but this wasn't even the first time that Rooney has managed to score such a goal. His first came for Manchester United in 2014, as he lobbed the ball over West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian and into the back of the net to steer his side to a 2-0 victory.

Then, three years later, he struck against the Hammers again, but this time for Everton. Joe Hart's clearance dropped straight to his lap, and he instinctively thundered the ball back at the Englishman, who was left in awe of Rooney's brilliance.

Wayne Rooney has scored some iconic #PL goals, but does his @Everton effort from the halfway line top the lot?#EVEWHU 🔵 pic.twitter.com/AENJjMk0kJ — Premier League (@premierleague) November 29, 2017

His latest spectacle means Rooney has now scored a half-way line goal for each club he has played for throughout his career, which is a ludicrous accomplishment.

The 33-year-old has been a dominant force in Major League Soccer since making the move in 2018. He has 22 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances for D.C. United, and he is amongst the league's top scorers this season.