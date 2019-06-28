Adrien Rabiot's Mother Confirms PSG Exit & Rubbishes Reports Over New Contract Offer

Adrien Rabiot's agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, has denied that her son has turned down a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, and that she still expects the midfielder to leave the French champions this summer.

There had been recent speculation that Paris Saint-Germain's recently appointed sporting director, Leonardo, may be trying to convince Rabiot to stay in France. However, Rabiot's agent has moved quickly to quash the rumours.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"There is not the slightest discussion between Leonardo and I", she said in an interview with RTL.





"There was no offer and there will not be any," she added, seemingly bringing an end to any chance of Rabiot remaining in Paris.

According to The Mirror, Juventus remain the favourites to secure the signature of Rabiot, with the Bianconeri willing to entice the French midfielder to Turin with a £6m-a-year contract.





Bringing Rabiot to the club on a free transfer would represent more shrewd business on the part of Juventus, who have also brought in players such as Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira and Aaron Ramsey without spending a penny in recent years.

However, Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are also said to be interested in making a last-minute bid for Rabiot's services.

Veronique Rabiot is taking a cautious approach for the moment, as she waits for her son's future to be finalised.

"It's better to say as little as possible while nothing is done", she said, via Football Italia, indicating that Rabiot's next move is not sealed just yet.

Rabiot has won six titles with PSG, making 227 appearances for the team, as they have dominated French football in recent years. The 24-year-old made just 14 league appearances last season though, with manager Thomas Tuchel failing to pick him in any squad after Christmas, due to his dispute over a new contract going unresolved.