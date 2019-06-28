Chile Advances to Copa America Semifinals After Beating Colombia in Penalty Shootout

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez scored the decisive penalty kick to send the two-time defending champions to the semifinals.

By Associated Press
June 28, 2019

SAO PAULO — Chile stayed on track to defend its Copa America title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the South American competition on Friday.

Alexis Sanchez scored the decisive penalty kick to send the two-time defending champions to the semifinals. It was 0-0 after regulation time, forcing the match to penalties.

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru, which meet Saturday in Salvador. Brazil and Argentina will play in the other semifinal.

Chile advanced despite having two goals reversed by video review at the Arena Corinthians, one in each half.

The Chileans are trying to become the first nation to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.

William Tesillo missed for Colombia, which was seeking its second straight semifinal appearance. The Colombians were also eliminated by Chile in the last four of the 2016 Copa America.

