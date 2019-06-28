Arsenal Will Entertain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Offers But Man Utd & Liverpool Aren't Keen

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Unai Emery and the club hierarchy examine ways to boost their low transfer budget. However, neither Manchester United nor Liverpool are likely destinations for the Gabon international this summer.

The 30-year-old impressed in his first full season in the Premier League, scoring 22 times and joint-winning the Golden Boot in 2019.

However, there have been rumblings that the player's future is not secure at the Emirates as Arsenal look at ways to augment their much-discussed transfer budget of just £45m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Gunners have been linked with a host of players from William Saliba and Kieran Tierney to Wilfred Zaha but their business looks dependent on sales.





Italian publication Tuttosport even claimed that Aubameyang has already 'said yes' to a move to Manchester United.

90min understands that, while Arsenal will consider offers for their star striker, there is no truth to United's interest, as the Old Trafford club are focussed on younger homegrown players such as Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Liverpool too have occasionally been touted as a destination for Aubameyang but the Champions League winners would only entertain a move if Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane left the club - which seems about as unlikely as it gets this summer. As it stands, the Reds seem set to do very little transfer business this summer.





Still, Aubameyang himself wants Champions League football, which Arsenal can't currently offer and an exit may suit all parties if a buyer can be found.





Having paid £56m as recently as January 2018 though, it's unlikely Arsenal would compromise on that valuation - especially given the striker's scoring record. However, whether there is a market outside of the Premier League for a forward of Aubameyang's value is unclear.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Real Madrid and Barcelona have bought, or are buying elsewhere, Atletico Madrid look set to spend big on Joao Felix, while no Italian or German club seems to have the finances or desire to push for such a move.

Without considering China (a previously touted option) that may leave only Paris Saint-Germain, who would possibly only make an offer if one of their current front three were to leave.