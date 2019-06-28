Gianfranco Zola Turns Down Chance to Stay at Chelsea Following Maurizio Sarri's Departure

By 90Min
June 28, 2019

Blues legend Gianfranco Zola will be leaving Chelsea at the end of June as he has decided against taking up Chelsea's offer of an ambassadorial role. 

The Italian spent last season as former manager Maurizio Sarri's assistant, with Zola helping his fellow Italian lead the Blues to Europa League triumph as well as to a third placed finish in the Premier League - guaranteeing Champions League football next season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But with Sarri moving to Juventus and Chelsea's first choice replacement Frank Lampard wanting to bring in his own backroom team, it looks as though Zola will have to move on to pastures new.

In a report by The Guardian, Zola is turning his attention to management as he sees this as the next logical step in his career.

A statement by Zola's agent and lawyer Fulvio Marrucco said: "Gianfranco’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the month. After a season of hard work and fantastic results alongside Maurizio Sarri, he is ready to take the next step in his own management career.”


Zola would be open to remaining in England as he has plenty of experience in English football. He has managed West Ham United in the Premier League as well as Watford and Birmingham City in the Championship.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Although his time with Birmingham was less than fruitful, Zola showed during his time with the Hammers and the Hornets that he is a good manager and also, importantly, is keen to bring on and utilise any young, British talent available to him.

The 52-year-old is confident he has the ability to succeed in management, and would like to work in a structure that would mean working alongside a technical director. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message