Gianfranco Zola Turns Down Chance to Stay at Chelsea Following Maurizio Sarri's Departure

Blues legend Gianfranco Zola will be leaving Chelsea at the end of June as he has decided against taking up Chelsea's offer of an ambassadorial role.

The Italian spent last season as former manager Maurizio Sarri's assistant, with Zola helping his fellow Italian lead the Blues to Europa League triumph as well as to a third placed finish in the Premier League - guaranteeing Champions League football next season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But with Sarri moving to Juventus and Chelsea's first choice replacement Frank Lampard wanting to bring in his own backroom team, it looks as though Zola will have to move on to pastures new.

In a report by The Guardian, Zola is turning his attention to management as he sees this as the next logical step in his career.

A statement by Zola's agent and lawyer Fulvio Marrucco said: "Gianfranco’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the month. After a season of hard work and fantastic results alongside Maurizio Sarri, he is ready to take the next step in his own management career.”





Zola would be open to remaining in England as he has plenty of experience in English football. He has managed West Ham United in the Premier League as well as Watford and Birmingham City in the Championship.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Although his time with Birmingham was less than fruitful, Zola showed during his time with the Hammers and the Hornets that he is a good manager and also, importantly, is keen to bring on and utilise any young, British talent available to him.

The 52-year-old is confident he has the ability to succeed in management, and would like to work in a structure that would mean working alongside a technical director.