Heurelho Gomes Completes Career U-Turn & Signs New 1-Year Watford Contract

Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new contract with Watford, committing to one more season with the Hornets.

The 38-year-old's deal was set to expire this summer, and he was believed to be nearing the exit door at the club after losing his place to Ben Foster.

He's not going anywhere yet!



ONE. MORE. YEAR.@hdgomes 💛 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 28, 2019

However, Watford confirmed in a post on their official website that Gomes is set to remain at Vicarage Road for at least one more season.

A statement said: "Heurelho Gomes has extended his stay with the Hornets by a further year after agreeing terms on a new contract at Vicarage Road.

"The Brazilian goalkeeper, whose previous deal was set to expire this month, has signed a fresh 12-month contract and will now enter his sixth season on Watford’s books.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Since arriving from Tottenham five years ago, the 38-year-old has kept goal 156 times, playing a key part as the Hornets achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15 and picking up the Player of the Season trophy after the club’s first year back in the top-flight.

"He was also named Players’ Player of the Season in both 2015/16 and 2016/17 and featured throughout Watford’s historic run to the FA Cup final last term."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Last season, Gomes was restricted to just eight appearances for Watford, none of which came in the Premier League. Foster, who joined from West Bromwich Albion last summer, dominated the starting lineup, meaning Gomes had to settle for outings in cup competitions.

He played every minute of the Hornets' run to the FA Cup final, keeping three clean sheets across what was a memorable campaign for Watford.