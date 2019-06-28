Man City Step Up Interest in Gremio Star Everton Following Impressive Copa America Performances

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in signing the Brazilian winger Everton from Gremio, with the 23-year-old having impressed so far at the Copa America.

Everton, who has a release clause in his contract of €80m, started in Brazil's penalty-shootout win over Paraguay on June 28th, and already has two goals and an assist to his name during the tournament.

Brazil is FLYING!



Everton fires into the bottom corner! 3-0! pic.twitter.com/J4rUXmwF8B — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2019

Despite Everton's costly release clause, Gremio are reportedly willing to listen to offers starting at around the €40m mark. The club do have previous with selling some of their young talent to major European clubs, as they allowed Arthur Melo to move to Barcelona last summer for €30m.

Manchester City have yet to make a formal offer for the player, though Globo claim that they were ready to pay €30m prior to the Copa America, a proposal which was not accepted by Gremio.

Pep Guardiola is continuing to keep tabs on the youngster, but is not the only one interested in bringing Everton to Europe. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen on the attacker.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Everton has been part of a successful period for Gremio, helping them to the Copa Libertadores in 2016/17, a triumph which they built on as they went on to win the Recopa Sudamericana the following season. He was already making his mark this season as well before departing for the Copa America, having netted six goals in his 12 games in all competitions for the club.

Gremio are set to make a substantial profit on their star player if they do decide to sell this summer, as they bought Everton for just $300,000 from Fortaleza back in 2013.