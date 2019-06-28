Manchester United Set to Reject Initial Loan Proposal From Inter for Romelu Lukaku

Inter are reported to be preparing an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, but should expect to see any such approach rebuffed, as Ole Trafford chiefs seek a transfer fee up front for the Belgian.

Inter have been linked with a move for Lukaku since before Antonio Conte's appointment earlier this month, seeing him as a key part of their side going forward, with the one hold-up seemingly being the finances involved.

United are keen to recoup most of the near-£80m they paid to secure his services from Everton in 2017, despite his mixed fortunes at the club since, seemingly pricing Inter out of a deal unless they can either secure a huge fee for the likes of Mauro Icardi, or find a creative solution to get the deal done.

One such potential solution on the table is one they have often leaned into in recent times, as they will offer to take the forward on loan for two seasons, with the obligation to buy for £54m at the end of it.

That doesn't come close to fitting within United's remit for a potential deal, however. Not only does it fall well short of what they paid for him two years ago (even after almost £10m of loan fees are accrued), but according to the Telegraph, the only circumstances in which they will consider an offer is if it frees up significant transfer funds in the short-term.

This means that only an offer with guaranteed cash up front - not two years down the line, and with strings attached - is acceptable, and as such they will reject the offer from Inter, which is expected 'in the coming days.'

None of this means a deal is off the table, as it remains highly possible that a compromise could be reached, but it does seem as if for now at least, Inter well be sent home to reconsider.