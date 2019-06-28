Milan 'Decide' to Sell Gianluigi Donnarumma Amid Growing PSG Transfer Links

Milan appear set to part ways with Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Paris Saint-Germain step up their interest in the goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old has already played over 150 games for Milan and won 12 senior caps for Italy and has been heralded as Gianluigi Buffon's heir.

Donnarumma's future has long been a subject of debate, however. While he still has two years left on his current contract, Milan apparently want to sell in order to cash in while they still can and balance the books. The Rossoneri have been found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations and have been banned from European football for the upcoming season.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Sky Sport Italia have reported (via Football Italia) that the Italian has not asked to leave the club but he is open to the idea of joining PSG.

Milan value their prized asset at around €50m and Giancluca Di Marzio reports that PSG have already made an offer for the player.





According to Di Marzio, PSG have offered €20m plus Alphonso Areola, as they value Areola at €30m.





Milan apparently believe this valuation for Areola is too high but it seems likely that a deal can be struck as the two clubs are not worlds apart in their negotiations.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

PSG are on the lookout for a new long-term keeper after Buffon left upon conclusion of his one-year contract to return to Juventus.

Donnarumma is keen on a move to the French capital and could be just the man to take over from his countryman, and claim the position for years to come.