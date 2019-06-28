Zach Ertz and Sue Bird in Awe of Their USWNT Stars

Both Ertz and Bird took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the USWNT's victory with pictures of their significant others. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 28, 2019

The United States women's national team was so dominant against France, Zach Ertz and Sue Bird couldn't help but be in awe of their stars after the squad's 2–1 win.

Both Ertz and Bird took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the USWNT's victory with pictures of their significant others, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe, respectively. Bird crowned Rapinoe queen, while Ertz referred to his wife as a "freaking BALLER."

The USWNT passed its toughest test thanks to a standout performance from Rapinoe, who scored both of the team's goals in the fifth and 65th minute of the game. Rapinoe has five goals so far this tournament, while Ertz has one.

Bird also responded to President Donald Trump's comments toward Rapinoe on her Instagram story. Trump called Rapinoe out for saying she is "not going to the f------ White House" if the USWNT wins the World Cup. Rapinoe stood by her comments ahead of the quarterfinals.

The USWNT advanced to the semifinals for the eighth straight time and will play England on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

