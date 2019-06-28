The United States women's national team was so dominant against France, Zach Ertz and Sue Bird couldn't help but be in awe of their stars after the squad's 2–1 win.

Both Ertz and Bird took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the USWNT's victory with pictures of their significant others, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe, respectively. Bird crowned Rapinoe queen, while Ertz referred to his wife as a "freaking BALLER."

A freaking BALLER and her husband pic.twitter.com/SCfkFqgyDe — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 28, 2019

The USWNT passed its toughest test thanks to a standout performance from Rapinoe, who scored both of the team's goals in the fifth and 65th minute of the game. Rapinoe has five goals so far this tournament, while Ertz has one.

Bird also responded to President Donald Trump's comments toward Rapinoe on her Instagram story. Trump called Rapinoe out for saying she is "not going to the f------ White House" if the USWNT wins the World Cup. Rapinoe stood by her comments ahead of the quarterfinals.

Sue Bird had a message for the President after Megan Rapinoe's two goal performance for the #USWNT. 🤫



🎥: IG/@S10Bird pic.twitter.com/REC7N0krMe — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 28, 2019

The USWNT advanced to the semifinals for the eighth straight time and will play England on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.