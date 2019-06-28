Venezuela 0-2 Argentina: Lautaro Martinez & Giovani Lo Celso Strikes Set Up Semi-Final With Brazil

Argentina booked their place in the Copa America semi-final with a comfortable 2-0 win over Venezuela on Friday night, setting up a mouthwatering clash with Brazil in the next round.

Argentina began the game on top and needed just ten minutes to get themselves in the ascendancy. A corner from Lionel Messi found Sergio Aguero, and his strike towards goal ended feet of Martinez, who steered home with a delightful flick to put Argentina ahead.

Venezuela struggled to get going and often resorted to scrappy fouls to try halt Argentina's momentum. It took around 40 minutes for them to have their first real opportunity of the game, but Jhon Chancellor's header barely tested Franco Armani.

Martinez should have added to his tally after the break, but it wasn't necessary. Venezuela simply could not create anything of note, with Tottenham Hotspur man Juan Foyth looking particularly impressive in defence.

Their best chance came after 71 minutes, as right-back Ronald Hernandez's effort asked a question of Armani, but Argentina were always comfortable, and even more so after Giovani Lo Celso added a second.

Aguero's effort was not dealt with by Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez, who palmed the ball back to the feet of the onrushing Lo Celso, who slotted home into the back of the net to end any hopes of a Venezuelan comeback.





With the game now all but decided, Argentina remained in control and saw the game out with relative ease, almost adding to their lead from a number of half-chances,

The win sees them set up what will almost certainly be an enthralling semi-final against Brazil, who secured their place in the last four with a penalty shootout victory over Paraguay on Friday.





Argentina remain on track to reach a second consecutive Copa America final, and they will be keen to go one step further this year and lift the trophy when all is said and done.