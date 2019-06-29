Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Criticises Fixture-Planning for 2019/20 Bundesliga Season

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has branded the 2019/20 Bundesliga fixture list as 'sub-optimal' as Die Schwarzgelben are set to play an away match after all of their Champions League group stage clashes.

The Bundesliga fixture list was released on Friday, revealing that reigning champions Bayern Munich would kick off their title defence by welcoming Hertha Berlin to the Allianz Arena on August 16, while Dortmund host Augsburg the following day.

In the eyes of Zorc, the 2019/20 fixtures are far from ideal for Dortmund, as they will have to play away from home after every one of their group stage matches in Europe, whereas Bayern are at home for all of their follow-up fixtures.

Speaking about the situation, Zorc said (via Kicker): "Every time after an exhausting Champions League match - whether at home or even more extreme away - in the Bundesliga [Dortmund] have to compete away, which is absolutely sub-optimal, as anyone who is familiar with the topic of stress control knows."

The DFL, who are responsible for the fixture lists, have also commented on the situation, releasing a statement which read: "The present fixtures are the result of the overall consideration for the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga under the best possible consideration of numerous requirements.

"In the case of Borussia Dortmund, the DFL has also made every effort to comply with the wishes of the club previously deposited with the DFL in the best possible way, among other things, by taking into account parameters such as a home-away-rhythm.

"We will take into account in the timely fixtures, to enable BVB, like all international Bundesliga teams, to make any necessary regeneration breaks between matches."

Dortmund's fellow Champions League contenders RB Leipzig are also set to play away from home after all of their group stage fixtures and Bayer Leverkusen play three at home and three away.