Christian Eriksen's Family House-Hunting in Madrid Amid Speculation Over Spurs Exit

Christian Eriksen's family have been spotted house-hunting in Madrid, as the Danish midfielder's future at Tottenham remains up in the air.

Eriksen has one year left on his current deal with Tottenham and has so far refused to sign an extension, subsequently leading to speculation surrounding a potential exit from the club this summer. Real Madrid have been continually linked with an approach for the 27-year-old, though they also have their eyes on the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to Danish publication Fyens Stiftstidende, Eriksen's family members have recently been spotted looking at houses in Madrid, which could indicate that there have developments regarding Real's interest in signing the midfielder. The report also notes that Eriksen is currently in the process of selling his apartment in London.

Eriksen himself was not present during the house-hunt as he was otherwise occupied at a charity event.

This news contradicts recent reports which have claimed that Eriksen is now seriously considering a move elsewhere, with Manchester United and Juventus being cited as possible destinations.

It was reported that Daniel Levy's asking price of £100m had scared off Real, which meant Eriksen was forced to consider other viable options.

Eriksen has made it no small secret that he is looking for a move away from Tottenham this summer, telling Ekstra Bladet at the start of June: “I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”