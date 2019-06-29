Manchester United to Green Light Up to 4 New Signings After Aaron Wan-Bissaka Move

Manchester United are looking to complete up to four more major first-team signings as soon as their deal for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is officially announced.

The 21-year-old has already been pictured in United gear in a leaked online video but fans are still awaiting confirmation for the club that the deal has crossed the line, with there appearing to be no real reason why the announcement is still being put off.

But while supporters are waiting for Wan-Bissaka to be unveiled, a report from the Evening Standard claims that Manchester United already have their sights on who's next during the summer transfer window.

It's claimed that new players could be brought in to fill three positions at Old Trafford next season, while Paul Pogba's rumoured exit would also prompt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to go back into the transfer market.

Most importantly, both Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff are being lined up as new additions as the club look to bolster their options in midfield, while Leicester City's Harry Maguire remains their top priority at centre-back.

The club's top brass have apparently been holding off on moves for either Fernandes or Longstaff so far as they're confident that they will be given a clear shot at their signatures, especially now other suitors are no longer interested in Sporting CP's Portugal international.

Critically for Manchester United, however, it's also claimed that they've also drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Pogba ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The France international has been attracting interest from his former club Juventus as well as Real Madrid after last season, where he was directly involved in 27 goals across all competitions.

Although Ed Woodward and co haven't settled on one name in particular, it's understood that Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and even Christian Eriksen have been targeted as potential replacements for the 26-year-old.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye is also on the club's radar, although the Senegal international is seen more as a short-term replacement for Ander Herrera.