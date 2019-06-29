Megan Rapinoe may end up visiting Washington, D.C., following the World Cup after all.

Rapinoe, who scored two goals during the United States women's national team's win over France on Friday, has accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour the House of Representatives at the conclusion of the World Cup. Ocasio-Cortez extended the invitation to the entire USWNT following the 2–1 quarterfinals win, to which Rapinoe responded, "Consider it done @AOC."

Consider it done @AOC 🥳 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 29, 2019

Senator Kamala Harris also extended an invitation to the team to tour the Senate, to which Alex Morgan–a California native like Rapinoe and among her consitutents–appeared to respond positively.

Thank you!!!! Gotta rep California loud and proud! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 29, 2019

Rapinoe made headlines earlier this week after an old interview went viral on social media. The interview, which was shot in January, featured Rapinoe saying she is "not going to the f------ White House" if the USWNT win the World Cup.

President Donald Trump issued a three-thread tweet in response to Rapinoe's comments, saying "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." While Trump invited the team to the White House win or lose, Rapinoe stood by her comments.

Teammate Ali Krieger later tweeted that she would also be sitting out a potential White House visit.

The USWNT will face off against England in the semifinals on July 2 at 3 p.m. ET.