Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris Invite USWNT to House, Senate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited Rapinoe and the USWNT to tour the House of Representatives after their 2-1 win against France.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 29, 2019

Megan Rapinoe may end up visiting Washington, D.C., following the World Cup after all.

Rapinoe, who scored two goals during the United States women's national team's win over France on Friday, has accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour the House of Representatives at the conclusion of the World Cup. Ocasio-Cortez extended the invitation to the entire USWNT following the 2–1 quarterfinals win, to which Rapinoe responded, "Consider it done @AOC."

Senator Kamala Harris also extended an invitation to the team to tour the Senate, to which Alex Morgan–a California native like Rapinoe and among her consitutents–appeared to respond positively.

Rapinoe made headlines earlier this week after an old interview went viral on social media. The interview, which was shot in January, featured Rapinoe saying she is "not going to the f------ White House" if the USWNT win the World Cup.

President Donald Trump issued a three-thread tweet in response to Rapinoe's comments, saying "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." While Trump invited the team to the White House win or lose, Rapinoe stood by her comments.

Teammate Ali Krieger later tweeted that she would also be sitting out a potential White House visit.

The USWNT will face off against England in the semifinals on July 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message