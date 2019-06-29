Mesut Ozil Offered to Turkish Clubs as Arsenal Look to Raise Transfer Funds This Summer

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil has apparently been offered to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir as the north Londoners look to raise money for a summer rebuild ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.


The former Germany international, who has two years left on his current contract, is deemed to be surplus to requirements by those in charge at Emirates Stadium, but so far the club have been unsuccessful in their attempts to move on their top earner.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Having been offered to teams in Italy during the January transfer window, Calcio Mercato now reports that Arsenal have tried to send Özil to the Turkish Süper Lig.


According to the Italian publication, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have both been offered the chance to sign Özil in a cut-price €30m deal, as well as Istanbul rivals Basaksehir.


The Gunners are even claimed to have offered to pay part of Özil's £350,000 a week wages over the next two years, but it's unknown if any of the three clubs would be interested in making a marquee signing.


Galatasaray, who have a history of signing household names in the latter stages of their careers, and Istanbul Basaksehir have qualified for the Champions League, but both sides would struggle to meet Özil's wage demands.


Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have missed out on European football altogether and they've already committed a large chunk of their wage budget to sign rumoured Liverpool target Max Kruse from Werder Bremen.

It's looking increasingly likely that Arsenal will be forced to go into the new season with Özil still on their books, something which recent reports in England earlier this week have already tipped to be the case.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message