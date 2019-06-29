Mexico and Costa Rica meet on Saturday, June 29, in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Mexico made it to the quarterfinals with wins over Cuba, Canada and Martinique in the group stage to top Group A.

Costa Rica finished a surprising second in Group B, beating Nicaragua and Bermuda but falling to Haiti in the final match. As a result, Los Ticos get the more difficult path, needing to go through the seven-time champions and tournament favorite in order to keep their hopes of winning a first regional title alive.

The winner will advance to the semifinals against either Canada or Haiti.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

