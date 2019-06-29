Mexico vs. Costa Rica Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Gold Cup

How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica on Saturday, June 29 in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

By Emily Caron
June 29, 2019

Mexico and Costa Rica meet on Saturday, June 29, in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

Mexico made it to the quarterfinals with wins over Cuba, Canada and Martinique in the group stage to top Group A.

Costa Rica finished a surprising second in Group B, beating Nicaragua and Bermuda but falling to Haiti in the final match. As a result, Los Ticos get the more difficult path, needing to go through the seven-time champions and tournament favorite in order to keep their hopes of winning a first regional title alive.

The winner will advance to the semifinals against either Canada or Haiti.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message