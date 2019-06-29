Paris Saint-Germain Willing to Lower Neymar Price Tag to €222m Amid Interest From Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have lowered the asking price for Neymar from €300m to €222 amid significant interest from the Brazilian's former club Barcelona.

Neymar's PSG future is looking increasingly uncertain as he's been heavily linked with a big-money move this summer, just two years on from his record-breaking move to the French champions.

It is no surprise to learn that PSG have placed a huge price tag on Neymar but, according to Le Parisien (via AS) that same price tag is now set to be lowered - from €300m to the measly sum of €222m.

PSG are keen to negotiate Neymar's departure, but are not willing to make a loss on their original investment, which explains why their valuation matches the same fee the French club originally forked out to snap up Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Sport have also added more fuel to the fire concerning Neymar's current situation, reporting that his family are currently preparing to make the move over to Barcelona and are already organising the logistics of the move.

However, a move to Barcelona is far from set in stone as the Blaugrana's vice-president Jordi Cardoner has claimed that the club aren't even thinking about making a move for him just yet.

"It's correct that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona. But Barcelona aren't thinking about signing Neymar. This subject isn't up for discussion," Cardoner is quoted as saying by Marca.

"There are many things that we didn't like about his departure, many things to resolve. You have to move on. People are saying we've signed Neymar; we haven't signed anyone."