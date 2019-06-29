West Ham United Near Moussa Marega Signing as Player 'Believes' Move to London Stadium Is Close

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Porto striker Moussa Marega, as the Malian 'believes' a deal is on the cards.

The Hammers are in the market for a new centre-forward and are willing to pay €35m for the prolific striker.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A Bola claim that Marega is convinced that he will be playing his football at West Ham next season - this despite being linked with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Wolves in recent weeks.

Marega is keen on a move to England and have a taste of what football is like there after playing against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.

West Ham have also made it clear that they are willing to pay €35m for the player, which is a fee that the Portuguese club would be tempted by.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manuel Pellegrini is keen to sign a centre-forward who can score goals but also play up front on his own, offering a long ball option when play isn't going their way.

Marega is a clinical finisher who is comfortable in the air and with the ball at his feet. He also offers defensive qualities with pressing and intensity from the front.

The Porto man suffered a slow start to his career in Portugal, but burst onto the scene during the 2017/18 season, scoring a stellar 23 goals in all competitions.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Marega went on to have another hugely prolific campaign the follow year, which resulted in him scoring 21 goals - six of them coming during their run to the Champions League quarter-finals.