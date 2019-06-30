Antoine Griezmann Set for Barcelona Pay Cut Ahead of £107m Move From Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is set to take a pay cut at Barcelona after agreeing a five-year deal with the La Liga giants ahead of a £107m move from Atletico.

The French striker previously hinted towards making 'sacrifices' ahead of his next move as he bids farewell to the Rojiblancos after five years in the Spanish capital.

AKA GRIZI ft. @PUMAFootball 😍🎸 New FUTURE’s dropping in style. Check out my story on Instagram to listen to my Anthem playlist! 👟 ⚽ @Laliga pic.twitter.com/5TzJmoQ92j — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 27, 2019

Now, The Sun have revealed what those sacrifices may be, with Griezmann set to pocket £15m-per-year at Camp Nou, less than his previous salary at Atletico. The 28-year-old has remained tight-lipped on his next destination although it's been widely known to be the La Liga champions for some time.

What has prevented a deal been finished already is that Barcelona have been waiting for the player's release clause to drop from £190m to £107m, which is set to occur on July 1.

Upon announcing his decision to leave the club back in May, numerous sides across Europe have been scrambling to secure the World Cup winner's signature.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been two of the sides credited with an interest, although La Blaugrana were confirmed as the forward's next destination after Atletico's CEO admitted they had known where he was going since March.

Considering the eye-watering fee and wages set to leave the Barcelona bank account, the club are believed to have been keen on offering a player as part of any deal to lower the cash amount, although such efforts failed to materialise.

Last season Griezmann netted 15 league goals and notched a further nine assists as Atletico finished runners up to champions Barca in La Liga.