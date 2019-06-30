Diogo Dalot 'Told He Can Leave' Manchester United Following Signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are reported to have told right-back Diogo Dalot he is free to leave the club this summer, after securing the signing of their long-term first choice in the position in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this week.

Dalot signed from the club from Porto a year ago, and spent much of the season playing second-fiddle to Ashley Young on the right of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence, although did see himself feature regularly in some capacity towards the end of the season.

With Young now well into his 30s, it was believed that next season could be used as an opportunity to integrate Dalot as his long-term replacement, but those ambitions were soon blown out of the water when United finalised a £50m deal for Crystal Palace defender Wan-Bissaka.

A special delivery for Ole! 🛩



It's a pleasure to welcome you to #MUFC, @AWBissaka 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hHfSmL8JSu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019

The 21-year-old now seems certain to become first choice in the position given the weight of the investment placed in him, so it leaves Dalot at a crossroads. He can either fight a losing battle for his place with the new arrival, or he can look for first-team football elsewhere, be it temporary or permanent.

According to the Evening Standard, if he decides on the latter, then United will not stand in his way, having told the player he is free to leave. The report notes no preference on whether to loan him out or sell, but a loan does seem more likely on the face of it, given that he has only been at Old Trafford for 12 months.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He made 25 appearances in his debut season, and may feel hard done by to be out in the cold, but United will need to be ruthless this summer after what was a desperately disappointing season.

Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini have already left the club, while Marcos Rojo seems likely to leave.

There is also the possibility of some more high-profile departures, as Paul Pogba will tell Solskjaer that he wants to leave in the coming days, while Romelu Lukaku is subject to a two-year loan bid from Inter.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The club aren't keen to let either leave, seeing either departure as creating unnecessary holes in an already fractured squad, but are also equally wary of the ramifications of holding onto big-name players against their will.