Ed Woodward's Leaked Email Confirms Red Devils' Plans to Secure More 'Exciting' Signings

An email sent to Manchester United staff by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward appears to confirm the club are working to complete more 'exciting' signings this summer.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and they have been linked to countless other young talents as part of their huge squad overhaul this summer.

The Daily Telegraph claim to have seen the email from Woodward, which was sent shortly before Wan-Bissaka was unveiled as a United player, in which he suggested that the club are only getting started this summer.

Woodward wrote: “Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market and constant speculation and stories, which can be misleading, the recruitment team - in conjunction with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) - are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club.”

Woodward is also expected to lead United's recruitment team, with the club hesitant to give complete control to a new director of football. Whilst the Red Devils are eager to hire a director, they will not rush into the decision, meaning Woodward will likely remain in charge.

Alongside James and Wan-Bissaka, United have been tipped to move for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Sean Longstaff and Declan Rice, as Solskjaer looks to rejuvenate his squad. United endured a torrid end to last season and missed out on Champions League qualification, prompting Solskjaer to suggest that many of his current squad could be sold.

The belief is that Solskjaer is predominantly looking for young players who can make an immediate impact, but also remain a part of the lineup for many years to come. However, the club are also eager to pursue deals for Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes and Leicester City's Harry Maguire, as Solskjaer targets a hectic transfer window.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer, so United may find themselves forced to pursue a number of new targets to replace any of their outgoing stars.

Fortunately, one man who will not need replacing is Marcus Rashford, who is said to be nearing a new £250,000-a-week contract.