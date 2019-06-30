Luca Pellegrini Arrives for Juventus Medical Ahead of Leonardo Spinazzola Swap Deal

Juventus have confirmed that Roma defender Luca Pellegrini has arrived for his medical with the club, ahead of a swap deal which will see Leonardo Spinazzola move in the opposite direction.

Spinazzola underwent a medical with Roma on Saturday, after the two clubs agreed to exchange players to help with their respective ambitions for next season.

Juventus took to Twitter to confirm Pellegrini's medical, which is expected to be the final step before this deal can be officially completed.

The 20-year-old is set to take Spinazzola's place as backup to Alex Sandro, although he will certainly be pushing for game time under new boss Maurizio Sarri after establishing himself as one of the Serie A's most exciting left-backs.

After struggling to force his way into Roma's plans last season, Pellegrini was shipped out on loan to Cagliari for the second half of the campaign. He made 12 appearances in all competitions and even managed to grab an assist, in what was an impressive period for the defender.

He has also operated further up the field, either as a left winger or a central midfielder, and this versatility is thought to be incredibly appealing for Juventus, who could use him as a backup in a number of positions.

The Bianconeri are eager to sign exciting young players, whilst Roma are looking for established seniors who can help them in their push for Champions League qualification, so this deal is beneficial for everyone involved.

Should he pass his medical, Pellegrini is expected to sign a five-year contract in Turin, committing his long-term future to the Serie A champions.