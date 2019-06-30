Napoli Chairman Insists He Will Back Carlo Ancelotti in Summer Transfer Window

S.S.C. Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken of his plans for this summer's transfer window and claimed that he will back Carlo Ancelotti in the summer transfer window to allow him to take his talented squad forward.

Napoli finished as runners up to champions Juventus in the 2018/19 season, but with Napoli's former manager Maurizio Sarri now back among Serie A, and the ever impressive Antonio Conte managing Inter, Partenopei should expect the 2019/20 campaign to provide an even bigger challenge.

Discussing the talented management that will be among Serie A next year, prominent film producer De Laurentiis said (via Gianluca Di Marzio): "With the arrival of Conte and the arrival of Sarri, we must deepen with Ancelotti, he is a master.





"Arrigo Sacchi is right when he praises Sarri's game, which is a tight game that you enjoy, but in my opinion you have to understand that one has to form a team capable of playing in many different ways."

Il Napoli a Dimaro-Folgarida dal 6 al 26 luglio. Il programma del ritiro di un'altra estate azzurra in Val di Sole 👉 https://t.co/tH9R6fp0MF @VisitTrentino #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/PEXMUwgwhi — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) June 14, 2019

The chairman also discussed his plans to improve Gli Azzurri with some new additions, though he was careful not to give too much away.





"James [Rodriguez] and [Kostas] Manolas? We are playing on several tables to understand which is the right one," he said.





Manolas looks almost certain to be making the switch across the country from rivals Roma with a move having been all but confirmed over the last week, whereas Rodriguez's future remains very much up in the air with multiple clubs seemingly expressing interest in the Colombian.

Kostas Manolas from AS Roma to Napoli: here we go! Agreement reached for €34M. Amadou Diawara will to AS Roma from Napoli as part of the deal for €18M + €2M add ons. 🇬🇷🔵 #transfers #Napoli #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

In terms of players going in the other direction, De Laurentiis closed with a word on the recently departed Raul Albiol who has been longing for a return to La Liga: "Albiol? We accepted his request because we had to, we can't always say no. In the last two years he wanted to leave but we convinced him to stay, now we couldn't.





"Albiol, I say thank you, say hello to your family, I know they were important years for you. I am happy about your return home."