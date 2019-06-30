Roma have confirmed the departure of Kostas Manolas to Napoli, who will join the club on a five-year deal for a fee of €36m.

Manolas joined Roma back in 2014 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the Serie A outfit during his five seasons at the club, where he also played a starring role during their surprise run to the Champions League semifinals in 2018.

Roma have confirmed that Manolas has joined Napoli in a statement on their club website, adding that he has moved for a transfer fee of €36m.

The statement read: "The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Napoli for the permanent transfer of Kostas Manolas.

"The Greek defender moves for a transfer fee of €36 million. Manolas joined Roma in the summer of 2014, going on to make 206 appearances for the club in his five seasons in the Italian capital - scoring eight goals.

"The club would like to thank Kostas for all his efforts during his time at Roma, and wishes him well for the future."

Manolas becomes Napoli's fifth signing of the summer transfer window after they previously agreed permanent deals for David Ospina, Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.