Pedro Reveals Desire to Sign New Chelsea Contract & Compete in the Champions League

Chelsea winger Pedro has reiterated his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge for as long as possible, with the hope of competing in the Champions League.

The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer of 2020, when the Blues will be free from their transfer ban. Chelsea will likely be incredibly active in that transfer window, meaning they could look to move on from Pedro.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, speaking to the press (via RTVC) after surprising children at a hospital in Tenerife, Pedro insisted that he wants to stay at the club beyond 2020.

He said: “I’ve got one year left on my contract at Chelsea and I hope I can stay there as long as possible. There’s the possibility of playing in the Champions League once again”.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Spaniard, who has managed 41 goals and 25 assists in 183 appearances for the Blues, is set to compete with Willian, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi for game time next season, whilst they have already been tipped to pursue a number of wingers once their ban is lifted next summer.





Pedro will be approaching his 33rd birthday when his current deal runs out, and whether the Blues will look to keep him around remains to be seen. Chelsea normally only offer one-year extensions to any players over 30, although they recently shifted from that policy by signing David Luiz to a two-year deal.

If Chelsea do opt to part ways with Pedro, then the winger looks to have already planned his next move.





“I’ve always said I wanted to play at CD Tenerife at least for one year. It would make my family and I really happy. But I still have a year left at Chelsea," he added.