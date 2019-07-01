Arsenal 2019/20 Home Kit: Gunners Unveil Glorious New Strip for Next Season

Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, and it's safe to say it's one of the best the club have had in recent times.

The Gunners' deal with previous shirt manufactures Puma came to an end last season, with the club switching to a £300m kit deal with adidas, 25 years on - to the day! - from the last time the Gunners sported the famous three stripes.

A statement on Arsenal's website read: "Today marks the day which sees Arsenal and adidas reunited after 25 years.

"Revealing a fresh new home kit that nods to the iconic adidas shirts of the past with a distinctively modern twist, the debut collection sets the tone for an innovative new partnership.





"Today’s kit launches alongside the film, ‘This is home’ which sends a strong message about belonging. The film shows how our players from around the world feel so at home at Arsenal and in London, they’ve become part of the fabric of the club and the community, adopting the accents of north London and real Arsenal fans."

The announcement video features players from Arsenal's men's and women's teams, alongside legends Ian Wright and Tony Adams, and actor and Arsenal fan Idris Elba.

The kit itself features a classic all-over red body, complemented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar. The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming. This design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in a bright white.

The Arsenal home kit is available on Arsenal.com, adidas.com and in Arsenal and adidas stores exclusively this week.