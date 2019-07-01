Che Adams Joins Southampton From Birmingham on 5-Year Deal

Southampton have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old striker Che Adams from Birmingham City.

Adams was heavily linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides in January, but ultimately opted to remain with Birmingham for the remainder of the season.

However, Southampton have now got their man, taking to their official website to confirm the deal.

They wrote: "Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement to sign exciting young forward Che Adams, from Birmingham City.





"Saints have seen off competition from a number of Premier League suitors to land the striker, who registered 22 goals and six assists in 48 appearances last season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"The 22-year-old, who was shortlisted for the Championship Player of the Year and named in the Team of the Season at the EFL Awards, has agreed a five-year contract at St Mary’s."

On the deal, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl added: “Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level.





“We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“I am delighted to have signed Che and Moussa [Djenepo] ahead of the start of pre-season. They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team.”

Adams himself said: “I’m delighted. There was interest in January, when it didn’t quite happen, but I’m happy now that it’s all gone through.





"You can see with the track history – the amount of young players they’re playing, the gaffer’s belief in the young players, the squad in itself – where the club is going to be. I want to be part of that.”