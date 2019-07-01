Chelsea Confirms Permanent Signing of Mateo Kovacic From Real Madrid

Chelsea have made Matteo Kovacic's loan move from Real Madrid permanent, as the club announced the midfielder has joined on a five-year deal.

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Chelsea have made Matteo Kovacic's loan move from Real Madrid permanent, as the club announced the midfielder has joined on a five-year deal. 

The midfielder joined on loan last summer, and although he struggled for consistency in his first season in England, he made 51 appearances in total under Maurizio Sarri, so is likely to remain an important part of the side moving forward - especially with the Blues facing a transfer ban. 

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, the 25-year-old said: "I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

"We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis.

"He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years."

It had previously been unclear whether Chelsea would be permitted to complete the deal due to the transfer ban hanging over their heads, but have been able to get it over the line due to the option to buy being agreed prior to the embargo. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message