Jack Clarke to Seal £11.5m Tottenham Switch Before Returning to Leeds United on Loan

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the £11.5m signing of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, before loaning the 18-year-old back to Elland Road for the upcoming Championship season.

Clarke has been one of Spurs' primary targets for the summer transfer window, and the two clubs have been working to put the finishing touches on the deal.

Whilst the move is not yet complete, The Guardian claim that Spurs' deal for Clarke is incredibly close, and they have agreed to loan the winger back to Leeds. Spurs will pay an initial £10m for Clarke, and that fee could rise to £11.5m if the teenager meets a number of performance-related targets.

It was initially believed that Clarke would be fast-tracked to the first team, just as Dele Alli was after his move from MK Dons in 2015, but it now appears as though Clarke is set to return to Leeds to continue his development under Marcelo Bielsa.

Last season, Clarke managed two goals and two assists in 22 appearances for Leeds, but largely had to settle for coming off the bench as he struggled to earn a permanent place in Bielsa's side.

George Wood/GettyImages

However, he is expected to take up a more prominent role in the side next season, with Leeds desperate to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.





Leeds are clearly eager to explore the loan market this summer, having already agreed deals to sign both Jack Harrison and Ben White from Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

✍ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the signings of Jack Harrison and Ben White on season-long loan deals — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 1, 2019

As for Spurs, they remain in pursuit of a number of targets who would be able to come in and make an instant impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





Both Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon are thought to be high on Mauricio Pochettino's wishlist, as the club look to make their first signing since January 2018.