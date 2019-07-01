We finally have an end to the long-running saga that is Adrien Rabiot's future.
We finally have an end to the long-running saga that is Adrien Rabiot's future, as Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of the midfielder.
The 24-year-old has been on the market since January after a public falling out with the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy in relation to his contract, with Rabiot refusing to extend terms and PSG subsequently leaving him in the cold for the second half of the season.
À bientôt, @Adriien_Rabiiot !https://t.co/bI7QXrM5QN#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/a04RFGDpxX— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 1, 2019
He was initially reported to have been close to a move to Barcelona, with a number of clubs - including Juventus - waiting in the wings, but after a brief flirtation with the prospect of staying put in Paris, Juve emerged as the clear frontrunner for his signature.
They went as far as documenting his medical with a series of videos and images on their official social media channels over the weekend, and have today confirmed the signing officially, as the Frenchman becomes Maurizio Sarri's latest addition.
A dramatic club statement confirming the signing reads: "Class, insertion capacity, high-level physical skills, speed ball and chain. He is Adrien Rabiot , born 3 April 1995 in Saint-Maurice, France.
Qui #JMedical! Eccolo! @Adriien_Rabiiot inizia le visite! pic.twitter.com/pkjJ5mRSif— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 1, 2019
"He will be a new Juventus midfielder, after 7 years at PSG (with a spell of 13 games played at Toulouse)."
After a brief summary of his career so far, it concludes: "We are waiting for you, champion!"
Rabiot will be presented as a Juve player in a press conference at 10:00 BST on Tuesday morning.