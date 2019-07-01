Watford Confirm Signing of West Brom Centre-Back Craig Dawson on Four-Year Deal

Watford have confirmed their first signing of the summer, as West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson joins the Hornets on a four-year deal.

The versatile defender was a fixture of the side who made it to the play-off semi-finals last season, narrowly losing out to Derby County in a thrilling encounter, but has earned himself another crack at Premier League football after two seasons in the Championship as he joins Javi Gracia's side for an undisclosed fee.

Craig Dawson joins us from @WBA on a four-year deal! ✍#WelcomeDawson — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 1, 2019

A statement from the club confirming the signing reads: "The Hornets have moved to strengthen their ranks by completing the permanent signing of Craig Dawson from West Bromwich Albion.

"The defender has agreed terms on a four-year deal with Watford, keeping him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023.

"A former England Under-21 international who also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, Dawson has a wealth of Premier League experience, having racked up more than 150 top-flight appearances for the Baggies.

"The 29-year-old is comfortable in either a central defensive position or at right-back and in total played in 225 games during nine years at the Hawthorns, having spent time with Rochdale and Bolton earlier in his career.

"He becomes the Hornets’ first new recruit ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season."