Dejan Lovren 'Ready for a Change' as Milan Executives Meet With Liverpool Star's Agent

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Milan representatives have met with the agent of Dejan Lovren, with the Liverpool defender eager to move on for a new challenge this summer.

The 29-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since 2014, found himself on the bench towards the end of last season and did not feature in the Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, after adding a winner's medal to his collection, Calciomercato claim that Lovren is ready for a change of scenery this summer, with Milan likely to involve themselves in the discussion.

I Rossoneri met with Lovren's agent on Monday to try strike a deal, as they are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. Cristian Zapata has left the club, whilst Mattia Caldara is dealing with a serious knee injury, leaving Milan with just Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Mussachio.

As such, they are eager to add a new centre-back, and they see Lovren as the perfect solution. He is said to be available for around €25m, and there is a real belief that this deal can be done.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However Lovren's wages could prove to be a problem, with Milan unable to reach an agreement with the Croatian's agent when they met. He earns around £5.2m per year at Anfield, but Milan will likely do all they can to try to find a way of spreading such a cost over a number of years.

Last season he made just 18 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side as he struggled with injury, but was often left on the bench when fit anyway. Joel Matip lined up alongside Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the season, whilst young Joe Gomez will likely be pushing for first-team minutes next season as well, meaning Lovren's chances of playing may drop.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, Liverpool will be in no rush to part ways with Lovren, who is under contract until the summer of 2021. They do not have many recognised centre-backs - a problem which saw Klopp play Fabinho in defence last season - although the arrival of exciting youngster Sepp van den Berg may help alleviate these concerns.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message