Domino's Turn Leeds Store Bronze for Former Employee Turned Lionesses World Cup Hero

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

For the second summer in a row, England is in the throes of World Cup semi-final fever. The second summer in a row!

The Lionesses face the USA in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday night, with a place in Sunday afternoon's final against Sweden or the Netherlands up for grabs – and quarter-final goalscorer Lucy Bronze's battle with Megan Rapinoe on England's right-hand side is one of the most eagerly awaited matchups of the tournament. 

Bronze, already heralded in the football community as one of the game's best, has reached national icon status in England after taking France by storm with her performances. 

In honour of the right back, Domino's Headingley in Leeds is turning its famous storefront logo bronze.

That's nice, but why exactly you ask? Well, Bronze is a former Domino’s pizza chef, working at the Leeds store during her time at university.

Now one of the Lionesses biggest stars and a two-time Champions League winner, Bronze has 73 caps for England and has been an integral part of the team's success at the World Cup. 

Image by Chris Deeley

Bronze's most recent player of the match performance saw her set up a goal and score a long-range banger of her own against Norway on Thursday, paving the way for Tuesday night's pressure semi-final.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at Domino's, commented: "We're all proud of everything Lucy has achieved and are delighted to be able to pay tribute to her ahead of the semi-final. Domino's is the perfect addition to match viewing, and we've predicted football fever to hit tonight as the country cheers on the Lionesses!" 

The semi-final match against the USA falls on the same day as Domino's Two for Tuesday deal (on account of it being...a Tuesday) – so any pizza lovers ordering any medium or large pizza will get another freshly made, piping hot treat of the same size completely free.

