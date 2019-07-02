James Milner Pinpoints Moment Liverpool Fans Fell in Love With Andy Robertson

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

James Milner has identified that pitch-length press against Manchester City as the moment Liverpool fans took full-back Andy Robertson to their hearts.

The Scotsman is a firm fans favourite at Anfield, taking the upper reaches of the Premier League by storm after joining the club from Hull for a paltry sum of £8m.

Robertson is now regarded as one of the world's best left-backs, with his never-say-die attitude and willingness to chase down lost causes endearing himself to the Liverpool faithful - a spirit that is demonstrated in a viral video clip that shows him chasing down Manchester City's defence at full speed, as well as goalkeeper Ederson.

"The fans love him. I think it started with that 90-yard press of Man City - he pressed everyone in their team I think, went to the keeper and then did them all again! 

"I think how good Robbo has been since he's been at the club has been incredible really. He's got good quality and [is a] good defender. He's good around the dressing room as well, he's good craic. 


"As good as he is on the field, he's brilliant in the dressing room as well."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Robertson played a crucial role in Liverpool's domestic and European success last season, contributing 11 assists as the Reds agonisingly fell short of lifting a first Premier League crown. 

They did, however, banish of the memories of their defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final by beating Tottenham in this year's - with Robertson starting once more as the Merseyside giants lifted their sixth European crown following a comfortable 2-0 win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message