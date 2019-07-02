Megan Rapinoe Shockingly Omitted From USA Lineup for World Cup Semi-Final Clash

Megan Rapinoe has been stunningly left out of the United States' starting lineup ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash with England in Lyon.

The 33-year-old has been one of the stars of this summer's tournament, helping USWNT to victory in every one of their World Cup games so far - scoring a crucial brace in the quarter-final as hosts France were eliminated 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

But in a shocking turn of events that nobody expected, Rapinoe has been axed from the team for the game against Phil Neville's England - with Christen Press bought into the side.

There is no word as to whether or not Rapinoe is injured, but her omission will be viewed as a huge blow to USWNT's chances of progressing to yet another World Cup final.

She has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, although off-field controversies have detracted from some of her performances on the field. That, however, is unlikely to be a reason for leaving Rapinoe out - as she, along with Alex Morgan, are viewed as an integral members of Jill Ellis' side.

USA bring in Horan for Mewis and Press for Rapinoe.



Absolute shock in the press box at Rapinoe news.#FIFAWWC — Rich Laverty (@RichJLaverty) July 2, 2019

The USWNT boss has also opted to omit the impressive Sam Mewis in midfield, with Lindsey Horan restored to the starting lineup after watching on from the sidelines for the past couple of matches.

England, meanwhile, are without first choice goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, after she picked up a hamstring injury in training. Carly Telford replaces her in goal, while there are also starts for Rachel Daly and Beth Mead in midfield.