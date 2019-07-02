Nabil Fekir 'Offered' to Arsenal for £30m as Lyon Seek Buyers for French Star

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir this summer, with the French side demanding just £30m for his services.

Liverpool came close to paying almost double that figure last summer, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute amid reports of a failed medical.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

However, he may still seal a switch to the Premier League, as The Mirror claim Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign him.

The Gunners likely have not thought about signing Fekir this summer as they are not exactly blessed with the biggest transfer budget. Their £45m kitty would not have been enough to afford Fekir last summer but, with the 25-year-old entering the final year of his contract, it appears he may be available for cheaper.

Lyon, eager to avoid losing one of their top players for free, are looking for just £30m to ensure that he is actually sold this summer, rather than simply released at the end of next season.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

The Ligue 1 side are thought to be actively looking to part ways with Fekir, having already offered him to AC Milan for a similar fee. However, he will likely generate plenty of interest, especially if Lyon are prepared to accept such a reduced fee.

Fekir managed 12 goals and nine assists last season as he continued to prove himself as one of Ligue 1's finest forwards. He is exactly the kind of player Unai Emery is looking for, and the Spaniard may jump at the chance to seal a bargain move for Fekir.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is thought to be Emery's top priority, with the Gunners having lodged a £40m bid for the winger, but Palace will likely demand at least twice that figure, which will simply be too much for the cash-strapped club.

Former Porto winger Yacine Brahimi is also in negotiations over a move to the Emirates Stadium following his release from Porto, and Emery could look to strike a deal for Fekir as well in an attempt to bolster his attacking options as much as possible.