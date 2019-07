BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland's soccer federation says the body of national team player Florijana Ismaili has been recovered three days after a swimming accident in Italy. She was 24.

Ismaili went missing Saturday at Lake Como in northern Italy. She did not surface after jumping into the water from a boat she rented with a friend.

The captain of the Young Boys club in Bern played 33 times for Switzerland.

The Swiss federation says it is "dismayed, shocked and very, very much in pain," and offers "sincere condolences" to Ismaili's family and friends.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his deepest condolences at the passing of Swiss international Florijana Ismaili. "This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LsZsGATrHU — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 2, 2019

"Both on mine and FIFA’s behalf, I would like to express the most heartfelt condolences to Florijana’s family and friends, to the Swiss Federation and to BSC Young Boys." 2/2 @SFV_ASF @BSC_YB — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 2, 2019

YB hat in Absprache mit der Trauerfamilie die schmerzhafte Pflicht, über den Hinschied von Florijana Ismaili zu informieren. Wir sind sehr bestürzt und tief betroffen. Wir werden Florijana in dankbarer Erinnerung behalten.https://t.co/KcOaf8murU#BSCYB #EINHERZFÜRFLORIJANA pic.twitter.com/BOhEnn9a4t — 𝗕𝗦𝗖 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 (@BSC_YB) July 2, 2019

