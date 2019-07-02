Switzerland Forward Ismaili Confirmed Dead in Swim Accident

MIke Hewitt/FIFA/Getty Images

Switzerland's soccer federation says the body of national team player Florijana Ismaili has been recovered three days after a swimming accident in Italy.

By Associated Press
July 02, 2019

BERN, Switzerland — Switzerland's soccer federation says the body of national team player Florijana Ismaili has been recovered three days after a swimming accident in Italy. She was 24.

Ismaili went missing Saturday at Lake Como in northern Italy. She did not surface after jumping into the water from a boat she rented with a friend.

The captain of the Young Boys club in Bern played 33 times for Switzerland.

The Swiss federation says it is "dismayed, shocked and very, very much in pain," and offers "sincere condolences" to Ismaili's family and friends.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is Swiss-Italian, says in a statement: "This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women's World Cup."

