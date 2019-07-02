Switzerland International Florijana Ismaili's Body Recovered After Swimming Accident in Italy

The body of BSC Young Boys captain and Switzerland international women's footballer Florijana Ismaili has been recovered by divers following a swimming accident in Italy over the weekend.





Her club confirmed on Saturday that Ismaili was declared missing following an incident at Lake Como in Lombardy, northern Italy.





Sadly, it's now been confirmed by Football Italia that Ismaili has passed away aged just 24 after divers recovered her body from the lake on Tuesday.

It was understood that Ismaili and a friend had rented out a boat which they were using to dive into the lake, but the Switzerland international never resurfaced after going into the water.





Police have continued searches of the lake, using submersibles to scan the bottom of the lake, over the last few days.





Ismaili was a fully-fledged Switzerland international and had been part of the national team since 2014, going on to be included in their World Cup squad the following year.

She earned 33 international caps during her career.

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri posted a tribute to his compatriot Ismaili, who was also of Kosovo-Albanian descent, on social media.

Ich bin tief geschockt über den Tod von Florijana Ismaili. Meine Familie und ich, möchten der Familie Ismaili und den Nahstehenden unser Beileid aussprechen. 🤲🏼😢🇨🇭🇽🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dc27r4MnRo — Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) July 2, 2019

"I am deeply shocked by the death of Florijana Ismaili," Shaqiri wrote. "My family and I would like to express our condolences to the Ismaili family."