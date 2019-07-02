Switzerland International Florijana Ismaili's Body Recovered After Swimming Accident in Italy

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

The body of BSC Young Boys captain and Switzerland international women's footballer Florijana Ismaili has been recovered by divers following a swimming accident in Italy over the weekend.


Her club confirmed on Saturday that Ismaili was declared missing following an incident at Lake Como in Lombardy, northern Italy.


Sadly, it's now been confirmed by Football Italia that Ismaili has passed away aged just 24 after divers recovered her body from the lake on Tuesday. 

DAVID CATRY/GettyImages

It was understood that Ismaili and a friend had rented out a boat which they were using to dive into the lake, but the Switzerland international never resurfaced after going into the water. 


Police have continued searches of the lake, using submersibles to scan the bottom of the lake, over the last few days.


Ismaili was a fully-fledged Switzerland international and had been part of the national team since 2014, going on to be included in their World Cup squad the following year.

She earned 33 international caps during her career.

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri posted a tribute to his compatriot Ismaili, who was also of Kosovo-Albanian descent, on social media.

"I am deeply shocked by the death of Florijana Ismaili," Shaqiri wrote. "My family and I would like to express our condolences to the Ismaili family."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message