Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club-record fee of €60m plus €10m in bonuses.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term deal in north London, bringing an end to months of speculation that had seen him heavily linked with moves to Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona, as well as Spurs.

L’Olympique Lyonnais informe du transfert de son milieu de terrain international Tanguy Ndombelé au club de @SpursOfficial pour un montant de 60 M€ auquel pourront s’ajouter des incentives pour un montant maximum de 10 M€. pic.twitter.com/uScRIkIWvK — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 2, 2019

It's Mauricio Pochettino's side who have smashed their club record transfer fee to sign him, with the Lyon confirming the deal in a statement on their official website.

The post read:

"Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of its international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to the Tottenham club for €60m, to which will be added incentives for a maximum of € 10m.

"Olympique Lyonnais thanks Tanguy Ndombelé for his involvement with the club since his arrival in 2017 and congratulates him for his professionalism and performance that has allowed him to join the team of France. He wishes him a great success with his new club."

The payment of the deal is thought to include £56m up front, with Lyon going on to receive a further £9m in add-ons - a fee that easily eclipses the £42m paid to Ajax for Davinson Sanchez two years ago.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy, after impressing in Ligue 1 over the past 18 months for Lyon. He has operated primarily in a defensive-minded midfield role, but has shown he is more than capable of providing the goods going forward - contributing seven assists last season, despite failing to find the back of the net.

He is expected to compete with Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier for a place in Tottenham's midfield, but can expect to walk straight into the Lilywhites starting line-up next season - where he will hope to help Spurs build upon last season's fourth place Premier League finish, as well as finishing runners-up in the Champions League.