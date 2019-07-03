Everton Soares' Agent Provides Update on the Copa America Star's Rumoured Move to Man City

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

The agent of Gremio forward Everton Soares has rubbished rumours of a switch to Manchester City this summer, on account of the Citizens' overabundance of attacking talent.

Everton, who has caught the eye with Brazil at this summer's Copa America, playing a part in every single one of the Selecao's games so far on route to the final, is a graduate from the Gremio academy, and has been in the first team since 2014.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

The 23-year-old's close friendship with City striker Gabriel Jesus, combined with said performances, has naturally led to links with Pep Guardiola's side, but in an interview with Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Gilmar Veloz ruled out such a move. 

Veloz, the player's agent, declared: “There is nothing. We have to be very careful, take responsibility with the fans, with me and the boy. We can’t create stories on something that does not exist.

“I’ve been there in January. In March, I went to see a game of the Portuguese Cup and I met Txiki [Begiristain]. We talked. At this point, he has more attackers than he could have. There is no possibility of the sale. In football, you have to wait. If he sells two, three attackers, there may be [a possibility]. 

"The window in the Premier League runs from 8 July to 8 August. In other markets, it extends until September 3. The point is that, at the moment, there isn’t the slightest possibility.

“They have their priority. It’s not because Everton had good games that will rush out to buy him, things don’t work that way, but with planning. Everyone already knew Everton. But now he’s creating his space at the Seleção, consolidating himself. Everton will move on to another level. We have to be calm.

“They have three waiting for a place, the guys who are on the bench and playing the cups. It’s not Everton who will get there and play. He has to be careful, know where he will be the best. Everyone who calls me, I say you need to speak to the president. We have to be careful. Everton is very calm, he doesn’t talk about it. When he gets back, if anything comes up, we’ll talk.

"If not, follow the normal path at Grêmio. We have to take responsibility, otherwise everyone goes crazy. No one came, made a paper and said ‘I’m going to take him’ or ‘I’ll sit down and negotiate’. By website or radio, no one will buy Everton.”

