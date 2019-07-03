Harry Maguire: 4 Qualities the Leicester Star Will Bring to Either Man Utd or Man City

Harry Maguire's rise from obscurity at Sheffield United and Hull City, through to being close to a potentially world record smashing transfer to one of the biggest clubs in the country, has been nothing short of sensational.

Since arriving at Leicester City following Hull's relegation in 2017, Maguire has been imperious for the Foxes, a figure of solidarity and composure in a turbulent period for the club. The England international's professionalism has never wavered, and his form for club and country has been superb.

It is little wonder that Maguire has been the subject of an epic transfer tussle this summer between Manchester City and Manchester United. But what can these two clubs expect should they choose to fork out the astronomical transfer fee required to secure the Sheffield born centre-back's services?

He Will Dominate in the Air

Jamie Vardy did not bless Maguire with the nickname 'Slabhead' for nothing.

The centre-back's aerial presence is legendary and few attackers in world football can compete with the defender in that sense.

This was illustrated at the 2018 World Cup, when Maguire led the competition in aerial duels won with 33. He continued this fine form into the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, losing just 33 defensive battles in the air all season.

Maguire's dominance in the air has also proved invaluable at the other end of the pitch, as he has developed into a potent attacking threat from corners. Of course, you all remember his landmark goal against Sweden in the World Cup quarter finals, but Maguire also netted important goals from set pieces against Liverpool and Newcastle for the Foxes last season.

He's a Pass Master

Whether over long or short distances, Maguire's passing skills are extremely impressive. In the 2017/18 season, Maguire often compensated for Leicester's lack of midfield creativity by orchestrating the Foxes' attacks from deep.

In that particular season, he assisted four goals and created a further five big chances in what was a sensational passing campaign.

Maguire's long passing is perhaps his most potent creative tool. Blessed with the ability to switch the play with pinpoint, raking passes, he successfully completed 191 long passes during the 2018/19 season.

This represented an increase of 18 successful passes from 2017/18, which showcases how Maguire is continuing to blossom into an accomplished creative force.

He'll Drive Forward From the Back

Another one of Maguire's trademarks are his marauding drives forward from centre-back. He enjoys nothing more than completing an interception and then exploding into the space left open by a transitioning opposition.





This was evidenced by the fact that he completed more dribbles (51) than Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane and even Dele Alli, during his first season at the King Power Stadium.





His passion for driving the team forwards was also displayed during the World Cup, where Maguire completed the most dribbles out of any central defender at the competition.

Though his runs may not always bare fruit, watching Slabhead bounding forward and encouraging his teammates to follow suit is one of the most enjoyable sights in modern football.

He's Mr. Reliable

As well as his evident technical and defensive prowess, Maguire is also the embodiment of reliability and consistency. Rarely putting in a below average performance, he has also shown himself to be a robust defender who has had few injury problems to date.

During the 2017/18 season for instance, he did not miss a single minute of Leicester's Premier League, whilst last campaign a combination of suspension and few minor injuries could not prevent Maguire from still taking part in 31 league games.

With Manchester City and Manchester United both experiencing some defensive injury crises over the past two seasons, a player of Maguire's ability and consistency would be a very welcome addition to either side.