Manchester City Confirm Angelino Has Rejoined Club From PSV on Four-Year Deal

July 03, 2019

Manchester City have confirmed the re-signing of former defender Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, moving back to Manchester just a year after joining the Eredivisie giants on a five-year deal.

City announced the deal in a statement on their official website, with the Spaniard admitting that he can't wait to play under Pep Guardiola.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino said.


"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure. City’s performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the Club’s bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management and I am very confident that the Club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Angelino is a hugely talented young player and is an accomplished defender with great potential.

“Over the past year, he has gained excellent experience playing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven. We’re sure that he will bring additional defensive quality to our squad.” 

Angelino spent six years with Deportivo La Coruna during the early part of his career, before moving to City in 2013 - enjoying a number of loan spells away from the club in order to gain further first-team experience.

He was allowed to join PSV last summer on a permanent deal, but crucially City inserted a buy back clause into the deal - which they have now activated as they look to defend their Premier League crown for a third consecutive seaso

