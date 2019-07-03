Mason Mount Among Youngsters Set to Commit Long-Term Futures to Chelsea

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Mason Mount is among several Chelsea youngsters who will commit their futures to the club with new contracts upon the imminent confirmation of Frank Lampard as manager.

In the past, the Blues have struggled to keep their youth stars happy, with a glass ceiling seemingly in place between the academy and the first team. However, the arrival of Derby County boss Frank Lampard - coupled with the two-window transfer ban - looks likely signal a shift in this relationship.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

According to a report from the Evening Standard, a number of the club's youngsters are set to now stay with the club and sign fresh terms.

This includes Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi who, after handing in a transfer request in January in an attempt to force through his move to Bavaria, is set to pen a new five-year deal. 

The seeds were sowed for this reversal in the final months of Maurizio Sarri's reign, with the winger receiving a clear increase in game time. However, the prospect of Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout has assured Hudson-Odoi his role in the side will only get greater. 

And, Lampard's reach will now likely extend to fellow academy graduates Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, with Loftus-Cheek's deal expected to be announced in tandem with Hudson-Odoi's, and Mount's talks beginning now.

Details of Loftus-Cheek's new bumper deal recently emerged, with the midfielder, whose contract expires in 2021, agreeing to a five-year contract worth a whopping £150,000-a-week.

But Lampard's impact had already been shown in the U-turn of highly-rated Dutch midfielder Juan Castillo, who signed a new three-year deal with the club on Monday, just a month after claiming he would leave upon the summation of his contract this summer. 

The record goalscorer's return to the Bridge is expected to be confirmed shortly, after being delayed by the tactician's need for a holiday following his exploits in the Championship last season. 

Chelsea have already agreed to pay the £4m compensation fee to release him from his Derby contract, with a three-year deal worth £4m-a-season ready to be signed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message