Mason Mount Among Youngsters Set to Commit Long-Term Futures to Chelsea

Mason Mount is among several Chelsea youngsters who will commit their futures to the club with new contracts upon the imminent confirmation of Frank Lampard as manager.

In the past, the Blues have struggled to keep their youth stars happy, with a glass ceiling seemingly in place between the academy and the first team. However, the arrival of Derby County boss Frank Lampard - coupled with the two-window transfer ban - looks likely signal a shift in this relationship.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

According to a report from the Evening Standard, a number of the club's youngsters are set to now stay with the club and sign fresh terms.



This includes Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi who, after handing in a transfer request in January in an attempt to force through his move to Bavaria, is set to pen a new five-year deal.

The seeds were sowed for this reversal in the final months of Maurizio Sarri's reign, with the winger receiving a clear increase in game time. However, the prospect of Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout has assured Hudson-Odoi his role in the side will only get greater.

And, Lampard's reach will now likely extend to fellow academy graduates Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, with Loftus-Cheek's deal expected to be announced in tandem with Hudson-Odoi's, and Mount's talks beginning now.



#HudsonOdoi and #LoftusCheek should be announced soon and now interrupting my holiday to bring news that #cfc have also begun contract talks (before his hols) with #Mount. Midfielder was keen to stay at club anyway but even more so now #Lampard is taking over as manager. https://t.co/OoYKhLV24D — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) July 3, 2019

Details of Loftus-Cheek's new bumper deal recently emerged, with the midfielder, whose contract expires in 2021, agreeing to a five-year contract worth a whopping £150,000-a-week.



But Lampard's impact had already been shown in the U-turn of highly-rated Dutch midfielder Juan Castillo, who signed a new three-year deal with the club on Monday, just a month after claiming he would leave upon the summation of his contract this summer.

The record goalscorer's return to the Bridge is expected to be confirmed shortly, after being delayed by the tactician's need for a holiday following his exploits in the Championship last season.

Chelsea have already agreed to pay the £4m compensation fee to release him from his Derby contract, with a three-year deal worth £4m-a-season ready to be signed.

