Update on Hecter Bellerin & Rob Holding Injuries as Arsenal's Pre-Season Begins

By 90Min
July 03, 2019

Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding look set to miss the start of the Premier League season as they continue to recover from serious injuries.

Both have been sidelined by the same injury for a lengthy period of time, as they both suffered anterior crucial ligament injuries last term. Holding was injured in a meeting with Manchester United in December, while Bellerin was injured a month later in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Whilst both were expected to face six to nine months out, sources from Physioroom (via football.london) claim, that as of right now, there is no expected return date, while the Evening Standard have reported that Bellerin is likely to miss the start of the season.

Holding began light training at the end of last season, as he was injured a month earlier. The expectation would be that he would return earlier, but it seems they both will miss the start of the next season. 

After a promising start to the season, his injury came against Manchester United after colliding with Marcus Rashford. His recovery is on track with his rehab still continuing. 

Other injuries at the club include keeper Bernd Leno and young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Arsenal goalkeeper is currently out with a thumb/wrist injury and needs to rest it before the start of the new season. 

Mavropanos suffered a knock against Burnley on the final day of the season but is expected to take part in their pre-season which starts next Saturday against Boreham Wood. It remains to be seen whether either will feature now or will be introduced later on in pre-season. 

It could force Arsenal's hand in the transfer market, as they have been rumoured to be in the market for defenders. With both missing the start of next season and with Stephan Lichtsteiner being let go, it means no recognised right back for the start of the campaign. 


So far this summer, the club have been linked with William Saliba of Saint-Étienne, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and Thomas Munier of PSG. There has also been news that they have inquired about the signing of Harry Maguire after Manchester United had a £70m offer rejected. 


Emery will be keen to strengthen his defence with at least three players, as the club is yet to confirm that Nacho Monreal is staying.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Even with their restricted financial situation, expect Arsenal to strengthen in the defensive department this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message