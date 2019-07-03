Update on Hecter Bellerin & Rob Holding Injuries as Arsenal's Pre-Season Begins

Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding look set to miss the start of the Premier League season as they continue to recover from serious injuries.

Both have been sidelined by the same injury for a lengthy period of time, as they both suffered anterior crucial ligament injuries last term. Holding was injured in a meeting with Manchester United in December, while Bellerin was injured a month later in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Whilst both were expected to face six to nine months out, sources from Physioroom (via football.london) claim, that as of right now, there is no expected return date, while the Evening Standard have reported that Bellerin is likely to miss the start of the season.

23 weeks on, so many milestones, but everyday is a challenge waiting to be met no matter where I am. pic.twitter.com/6jwYdrOAc7 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 29, 2019

Holding began light training at the end of last season, as he was injured a month earlier. The expectation would be that he would return earlier, but it seems they both will miss the start of the next season.

After a promising start to the season, his injury came against Manchester United after colliding with Marcus Rashford. His recovery is on track with his rehab still continuing.

Other injuries at the club include keeper Bernd Leno and young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Arsenal goalkeeper is currently out with a thumb/wrist injury and needs to rest it before the start of the new season.

Mavropanos suffered a knock against Burnley on the final day of the season but is expected to take part in their pre-season which starts next Saturday against Boreham Wood. It remains to be seen whether either will feature now or will be introduced later on in pre-season.

When your season starts so brightly...



But gets brought to a premature end 💔



This is the story of @RobHolding95's Road to Recovery 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 28, 2019

It could force Arsenal's hand in the transfer market, as they have been rumoured to be in the market for defenders. With both missing the start of next season and with Stephan Lichtsteiner being let go, it means no recognised right back for the start of the campaign.





So far this summer, the club have been linked with William Saliba of Saint-Étienne, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and Thomas Munier of PSG. There has also been news that they have inquired about the signing of Harry Maguire after Manchester United had a £70m offer rejected.





Emery will be keen to strengthen his defence with at least three players, as the club is yet to confirm that Nacho Monreal is staying.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Even with their restricted financial situation, expect Arsenal to strengthen in the defensive department this summer.