The U.S. men's national team and Jamaica will meet on Wednesday, July 3 in a Gold Cup semifinal match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The U.S. beat Curacao 1–0 in the quarterfinals on a goal from Weston McKennie, while Jamaica advanced with a 1–0 win of its own over Panama thanks to Darren Mattocks's penalty kick. The game is a rematch of the 2017 final, which the USA won thanks to a Jordan Morris goal in the 88th minute. Jamaica recently beat the USA, taking a 1-0 result at D.C. United's Audi Field against a mostly second-choice U.S. squad.

Wednesday's winner will advance to the tournament final, where it will face Mexico. El Tri reached the final with a 1–0, extra-time win over Haiti Tuesday night.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision

