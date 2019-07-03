USA vs. Jamaica Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Gold Cup

How to watch the U.S. men's national team vs. Jamaica in the Gold Cup semifianls on Wednesday, July 3.

By Emily Caron
July 03, 2019

The U.S. men's national team and Jamaica will meet on Wednesday, July 3 in a Gold Cup semifinal match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The U.S. beat Curacao 1–0 in the quarterfinals on a goal from Weston McKennie, while Jamaica advanced with a 1–0 win of its own over Panama thanks to Darren Mattocks's penalty kick. The game is a rematch of the 2017 final, which the USA won thanks to a Jordan Morris goal in the 88th minute. Jamaica recently beat the USA, taking a 1-0 result at D.C. United's Audi Field against a mostly second-choice U.S. squad.

Wednesday's winner will advance to the tournament final, where it will face Mexico. El Tri reached the final with a 1–0, extra-time win over Haiti Tuesday night. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

