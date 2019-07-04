Arjen Robben Announces Retirement After Leaving Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben has called an end to a stellar, trophy-filled career.

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands international winger Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football, aged 35.

Robben ended a 10-year spell in Bavaria this summer and looked set to secure a move elsewhere as a free agent, being linked with sides in China as well as in his native Holland.

But the former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger announced on Thursday that he has now made "without a doubt the most difficult decision" of his career by hanging up his boots for good.

"At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports, I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way," Robben said, quoted by AD.

"Top athletes are known for their selfish attitude and I have certainly not been an exception to that. That is why I especially want to thank my family for the unconditional support, understanding and love. 

"It is time for the next chapter and I look forward to spending more time with my wife and children and enjoying all the beauty that is still ahead of us."

Robben made 309 appearances for Bayern Munich during the most successful period of his career, winning eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals and even the Champions League.

Robben, who famously was part of the iconic "Robbery" partnership alongside Franck Ribery in Bavaria, also lifted silverware with PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

