Frank Lampard 'Finalises' Chelsea Deal Following Six-Hour Meeting at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard took care of the final details on his Chelsea contract after six hours of late night meetings at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues legend spent just one season in charge of Derby County, guiding them to the Championship play-off final, but did enough in his maiden campaign as a manager to convince his former club that he is the man to succeed Maurizio Sarri.

What do you think of the man Derby have recruited to become their new boss when Lampard's move back to Chelsea is finalised? — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 3, 2019

An appointment is expected sometime on Thursday, after Sky Sports revealed the deal was 'finalised' following talks at Stamford Bridge. Such were the length of the discussions, Lampard didn't leave his former stomping ground until 1.32am.

Sky Sports have speculated that the length of the talks were due to Lampard seeking assurances about owner Roman Abramovich's expectations of the upcoming campaign and Chelsea's plans once the transfer embargo on the club imposed by FIFA expires.

One of the key changes expected to take place at the club under Lampard's tutelage is to allow the club's academy stars to train with the first team, all while reshuffling the schedule for youth coaching in order for him to watch as many sessions as possible.

The move is in stark contrast to that of previous boss Sarri, who did not attend a single academy session or watch any Under-23 game in his one season at the helm.

The former midfielder is expected to sign a three-year contract with his former club, which is believed to be worth £16.5m.

During a 13-year stint at the club, Lampard won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League while the former England international still remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.