Frenkie de Jong Opens Up on 'Dream Move' to Barcelona & Playing With His 'Idol' Lionel Messi

Frenkie de Jong has given his first interview since arriving in Barcelona, ahead of undergoing his medical to complete the €86m move (including add-ons) to Spain that was agreed back in January.

The Dutchman is set to sign a five-year deal with La Blaugrana, following three seasons with the first team at Ajax, in which he made 89 appearances across competitions, providing six goals and 13 assists.



As quoted by the club themselves on their official website, De Jong admitted: "I am very happy to be here finally. As a child it was a dream for me to play at Barça, and now I'm here so it's great. I’m really looking forward to setting foot on the Camp Nou pitch for the first time."

Those first steps on the hallowed turf will also occur on Friday, following the medical and contract signing, with the usual photoshoot on the pitch before an official presentation and press conference.

Speaking on the club's famed philosophy, which was pioneered by his compatriot Johan Cruyff, De Jong declared: "I like Barca's way of playing, the philosophy of Barça and Ajax are very similar, and I think I will enjoy it."

And he couldn't contain his joy at the prospect of playing alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, explaining: "I'm happy to be able to play with Messi, who I have always followed. Now my idol will be my teammate."

Touching on the special connection that the Netherlands and Barca share, thanks to Cruyff, the midfielder affirmed: "Barca and Holland have always had a great, special connection, and I hope to follow in that tradition. I want to be one of the great Dutch players who have played at FC Barcelona."